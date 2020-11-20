Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

