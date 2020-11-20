Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($5.03).

TUI opened at GBX 422.87 ($5.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 342.45. TUI AG has a 12-month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24). The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

