Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.83 ($2.69).

Get Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) alerts:

CINE stock opened at GBX 44.20 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.62. The stock has a market cap of $541.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. Cineworld Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders bought 57,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,915.06 ($32,551.69).

Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.