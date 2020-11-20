Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) stock opened at GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 984.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.11. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,732 ($48.76).

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

