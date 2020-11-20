Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC downgraded Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

