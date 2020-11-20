Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.