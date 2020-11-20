Morgan Stanley Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $51.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $289,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.