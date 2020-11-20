Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.59.

MS stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 680,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

