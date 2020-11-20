Morgan Stanley Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $11.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.75. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

