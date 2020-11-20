Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $88.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Ameren from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE stock opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 49.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $16,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.