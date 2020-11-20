Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $1,503,422.20 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at $75,485,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Saria Tseng sold 4,982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total transaction of $1,381,159.86.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $312.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $358.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

