Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Short Interest Up 61.6% in October

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 711,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE MOD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $551.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 897,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 477,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 275,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

