Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Oppenheimer

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.22.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $103.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,966,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,804,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.