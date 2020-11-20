Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the October 15th total of 96,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Mmtec has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

