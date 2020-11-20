Mirai Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Mirai has a market capitalization of $4,928.32 and approximately $116.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00260650 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00026606 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006665 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 212.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

