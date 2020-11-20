Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the October 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $26,022.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 238,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,687.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,162 shares during the period.

Shares of HIE stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

