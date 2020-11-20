MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

MOFG opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

