Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

