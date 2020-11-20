Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$60.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.56. Metro Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

