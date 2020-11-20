Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.64% from the company’s previous close.

MESO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.87.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

