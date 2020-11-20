MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of Hold.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

