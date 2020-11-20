MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of Hold.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

