MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) PT Lowered to $1.00

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEDIF. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MediPharm Labs in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.56.

OTCMKTS:MEDIF opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

