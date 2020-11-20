Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

About Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

