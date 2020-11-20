McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of MCFE opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

