Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0042 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $599,181.31 and approximately $921.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002652 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.