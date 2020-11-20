Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Pi Financial upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

