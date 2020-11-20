Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOOR. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of DOOR opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Masonite International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

