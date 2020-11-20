Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Sells $766,801.86 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,244,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,053 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

