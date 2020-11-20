ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of ManTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 287,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ManTech International by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 120,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,041,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

