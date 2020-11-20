Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of MGTA opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.58.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $257,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

