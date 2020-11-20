Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Sells $658,191.71 in Stock

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $658,191.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,086.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mostafa Kamal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Mostafa Kamal sold 13,282 shares of Magellan Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,113,297.24.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Mostafa Kamal sold 3,434 shares of Magellan Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $274,342.26.

On Friday, October 16th, Mostafa Kamal sold 183 shares of Magellan Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $14,616.21.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGLN shares. Stephens upgraded Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,431,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,642,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 90.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after buying an additional 505,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Magellan Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after acquiring an additional 355,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

