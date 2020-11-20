MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

