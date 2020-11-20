MACRO Consulting Group Invests $1.89 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 157,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.