Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Receives C$9.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.81 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 44.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

