Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.96 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $8.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

NYSE LOW opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.59. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.