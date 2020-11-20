Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $31.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

