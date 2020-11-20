Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.30.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

