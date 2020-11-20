Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NKLA opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $97,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $230,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

