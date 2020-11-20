LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

LIVX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 12,300 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,205 shares of company stock worth $94,465. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

