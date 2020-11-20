Livenodes 24-Hour Volume Reaches $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00260650 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00026606 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006665 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 212.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

