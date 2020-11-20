Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stake Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Liquidity Services worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $75,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LQDT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

