Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LINC. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $356,892.08. Insiders have sold a total of 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

