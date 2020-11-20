LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $45,623.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,009,461,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,909,413 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

