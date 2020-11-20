LHT 1-Day Volume Tops $175.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $175.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

