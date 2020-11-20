LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.23 and its 200 day moving average is $190.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

