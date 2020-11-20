Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 12,045 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

About Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals Inc. (LMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.