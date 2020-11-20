Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.50.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

LVS opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

