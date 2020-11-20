La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James increased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

