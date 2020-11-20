L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Rating Increased to Hold at DNB Markets

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Company Profile

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen.

