L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

LB opened at $39.55 on Friday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

